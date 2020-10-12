JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $106.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NYSE:AXP opened at $106.34 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

