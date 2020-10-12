JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 200.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 320,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KB Home by 126.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KB Home by 143.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,087 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

