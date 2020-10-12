JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $11.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.89.

NAVI stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.86. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Navient by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Navient by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 409,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

