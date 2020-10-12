JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $41.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB upped their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 868,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 271.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 95.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

