JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $9.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

SLM opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 554.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

