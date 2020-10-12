JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $57.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,595,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,459,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 100.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

