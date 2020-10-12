JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NATI. 140166 reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

NATI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 859,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.97.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Instruments by 32.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 168,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

