JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NATI. 140166 reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.
NATI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 859,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.97.
In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Instruments by 32.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 168,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
