JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.58.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 611,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 96.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 742,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 97,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 688,848 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

