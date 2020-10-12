JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $90.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.39.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,976. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

