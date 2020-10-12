JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $23.50

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after buying an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2,151.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,274 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at $15,361,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at $13,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
