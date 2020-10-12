JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $23.50

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after buying an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2,151.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,274 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at $15,361,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at $13,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

