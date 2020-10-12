JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.97.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,449,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,631,906. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.