JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $20.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 86,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 218,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

