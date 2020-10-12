JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $89.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

