KARMA Market Cap Reaches $18.61 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 2,873.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, KARMA has traded 6,725.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50. KARMA has a total market cap of $18.61 million and $414.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001598 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.01198224 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.