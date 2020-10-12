Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Sell Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of DB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 2,246,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 56.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $98,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

