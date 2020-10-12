KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.78. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.