Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KROS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

KROS stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $65.50.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

