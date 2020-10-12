Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.89 million to $113.69 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $78.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $424.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.35 million to $433.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $536.52 million, with estimates ranging from $503.68 million to $567.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.72. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $214.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 159.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

