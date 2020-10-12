Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $29.25 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

