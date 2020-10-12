Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 164,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 55,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

