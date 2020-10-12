Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Up 7.1%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 840,942 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

