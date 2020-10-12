Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,535. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,318,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,787,436.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

