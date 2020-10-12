Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at CSFB

CSFB reissued their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $40.21.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

