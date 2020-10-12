L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $39.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.26. 3,913,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,229. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 128.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

