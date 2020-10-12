L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.33

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.33 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 52132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L OREAL CO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

