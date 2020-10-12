Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $7.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.28. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,290 shares of company stock valued at $15,680,647. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $5,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.