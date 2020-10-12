Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,104.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $288,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,601. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.