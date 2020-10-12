Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.
Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $16.06 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.
About Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund
Read More: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.