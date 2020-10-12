Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $16.06 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

About Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

