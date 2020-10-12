Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.31. 111,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 209,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

LEJU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Leju alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leju were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.