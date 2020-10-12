Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.07. 2,090,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,964 shares of company stock worth $16,599,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 231.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.