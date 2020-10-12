Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.