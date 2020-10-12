Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 41.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,311 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

