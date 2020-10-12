Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,265.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 312,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

