Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $10.94 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

