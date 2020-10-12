Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,054,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 588,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITB. ValuEngine downgraded Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lightinthebox from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $290.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 150.19%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightinthebox stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Lightinthebox at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightinthebox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

