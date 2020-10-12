Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.99. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Limoneira by 47.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Limoneira by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

