Linde (NYSE:LIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC cut Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.72.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Analysts expect that Linde will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

