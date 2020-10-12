Liquidity Network Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $552,789.56 and $166,771.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.