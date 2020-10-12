Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC)’s share price fell 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.72. 6,150,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 1,623,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.