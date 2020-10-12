Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $208.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,108. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.