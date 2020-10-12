LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NYSE RAMP opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director William J. Henderson sold 12,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,087 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

