LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LKQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

LKQ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 1,547,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 848,441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in LKQ by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

