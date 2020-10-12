LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
LKQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.
LKQ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 1,547,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 848,441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in LKQ by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
