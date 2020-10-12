Loop Capital Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,707,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.