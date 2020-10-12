Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LOVE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Get Lovesac alerts:

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $34.00 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lovesac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.