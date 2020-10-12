M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $67.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.88.

MDC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 311,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $8,704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

