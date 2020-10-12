Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on October 29th

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73.

In other Macmahon news, insider Michael Finnegan 2,467,420 shares of Macmahon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

