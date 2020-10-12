Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 100,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

