Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

MGTA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,582. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

