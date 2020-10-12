Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 22,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

