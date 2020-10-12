Maker Price Hits $564.90 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Maker has a market capitalization of $567.79 million and $27.57 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $564.90 or 0.04833727 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, DDEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040517 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001917 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,121 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Switcheo Network, Bibox, Gate.io, Bancor Network, CoinMex, Radar Relay, OKEx, DDEX, HitBTC, BitMart, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

